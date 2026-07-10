Rs 2,500 crore underground power project, metro along ring road planned for Guwahati

The Assam government on July 10 announced a major urban infrastructure package for Guwahati, unveiling a Rs 2,500-crore project to shift the city's overhead electricity network underground and proposing a feasibility study for a metro rail system along the upcoming Guwahati Ring Road.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the underground cabling project aims to modernise Guwahati's infrastructure, enhance public safety and improve the city's aesthetics.

The project will be implemented in phases. Under Phase I, an investment of Rs 200 crore will be made under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to underground power lines along five major stretches of the city.

These include Paltan Bazar Square, AT Road from Paltan Bazar to Bharalumukh, MG Road from Bharalumukh to Padumphukhuri, GS Road from Paltan Bazar to GMCH Road (including GMCH Road), and GS Road from Bhangagarh to the Dispur Secretariat.

The government also announced that it will undertake a feasibility study to examine the integration of a metro rail system over or alongside the proposed Guwahati Ring Road.

According to the Finance Minister, the proposed metro aims to decongest Guwahati city while promoting planned urban expansion around the satellite townships expected to develop along the ring road corridor.

The proposed 121-km Guwahati Ring Road Project comprises a 55-km greenfield northern bypass, a 3-km six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, and six-laning of NH-27, and is expected to significantly improve urban mobility and regional connectivity.

