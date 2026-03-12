Rs 27 lakh cash recovered from abandoned scooter ahead of polls in Assam’s Nagaon

In a suspicious incident ahead of the upcoming elections, a large sum of cash amounting to Rs 27.17 lakh was recovered from an abandoned scooter in Samaguri area of Nagaon district in Assam.

According to sources, the cash was found inside a black scooter bearing registration number AS 02 R 8641 that had been left parked along the Salana-Borjuri road road under the jurisdiction of Samaguri Police Station.

Local residents first spotted the unattended scooter at a secluded spot along the road and informed the police. Soon after, teams from Samaguri and Salana police stations rushed to the location and recovered the money from the vehicle.

Police said the scooter had been suspiciously parked with the cash kept inside, raising questions about why such a large amount of money was left unattended in a remote area.

Later in the night, police counted the recovered cash and confirmed the amount to be Rs 27,17,880, which has now been taken into police custody.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the money and the identity of the person linked to it.

However, police officials have not yet issued any official statement on the matter. Investigators say further details will emerge once the probe progresses.