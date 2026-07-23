Rs 2,998.87 crore sanctioned for 60 tourism projects in Northeast: Union Tourism Minister

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha on July 23 that the Centre has sanctioned Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of Rs 2,998.87 crore for 60 tourism projects across the Northeast under various central schemes aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure in the region.

The information was shared in a written reply to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary.

According to the minister, the financial assistance has been extended under Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) and the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). The projects are sanctioned subject to adherence to scheme guidelines, submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and availability of funds.

Shekhawat also said the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in New Delhi from December 6 to 8, 2024, showcased the Northeast's crafts, art, culture and cuisine. Citing information received from the DoNER Ministry, the reply said the event "substantially enhanced the visibility and branding" of the region while creating economic opportunities for artisans and entrepreneurs.

The minister added that the Ministry of Tourism organises the International Tourism Mart annually on a rotational basis across the northeastern states to promote the region's tourism potential, attract investment and strengthen stakeholder engagement. He also noted that the DoNER Ministry organised the Rising North East Investors Summit in New Delhi in May 2025.

On tourism in Assam, Shekhawat said the Centre provides financial assistance for developing tourism circuits, including national parks, while promoting these destinations through its website, social media campaigns, tourism events and other initiatives to boost tourist footfall.

The ministry also shared visitor figures for Assam's national parks. Kaziranga National Park recorded the highest domestic tourist footfall, with numbers increasing from 3,06,979 in 2023-24 to 4,35,138 in 2025-26. Foreign tourist arrivals at the park also rose from 13,904 to 29,883 during the same period. Revenue generated by Kaziranga increased from Rs 8.88 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 11.11 crore in 2025-26, the highest among Assam's national parks.