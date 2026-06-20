Rs 372 crore released to 18.60 lakh Assam farmers as PM Modi unveils new initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 20 virtually joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of several transformative initiatives aimed at benefiting citizens across the country.

Sharing the update on social media, the Chief Minister said the programme also witnessed the release of the 23rd instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

According to Sarma, the latest instalment will benefit around 18.60 lakh farmers in Assam, with a total of Rs 372 crore being transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries under the flagship income-support programme.

“Honoured to have virtually joined Adarniya Narendra Modi ji at the launch of various transformative initiatives for the people. As part of the programme, the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN was also released, which will benefit 18.60 lakh farmers in Assam with ₹372 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

The PM-KISAN scheme provides direct financial assistance to eligible farmer families across the country, helping them meet agricultural and household expenses. The latest instalment is expected to provide timely support to farmers ahead of the upcoming agricultural season.

The release of the funds is part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and support the farming community through direct benefit transfers.