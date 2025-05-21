The Assam Pradesh Congress district office in Sribhumi, Indira Bhavan, remained shut on Tuesday, May 20 following the emergence of a viral video purportedly showing a cash transaction involving a senior party leader and a ticket aspirant.





According to sources, the controversy revolves around an alleged Rs 4 lakh bribe paid by Achan Choudhury, a ticket-denied aspirant for the Lakhimpur Zila Parishad seat, to Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretary Aminur Rashid Choudhury in exchange for a party nomination. The transaction, reportedly captured on video, along with audio clips of phone calls requesting a refund, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.





Despite repeated attempts, Choudhury claims he was unable to retrieve the money or establish further contact with the Congress leader. With no response from party officials, the aggrieved candidate has now formally lodged a complaint against Aminur Rashid Choudhury.





The fallout from the scandal has visibly impacted party operations. Indira Bhavan remained shut throughout Tuesday, signaling internal tension and possible damage control within the state Congress unit.

Reacting to the situation, Sribhumi District Congress General Secretary Subrata Dev expressed concern and urged the Pradesh Congress to initiate prompt and decisive action. “If stern measures are not taken against those responsible, it could seriously demoralize party workers at the grassroots level,” he warned.