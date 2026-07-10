Rs 400-crore 'Mission Senehjori' to make Assam global hub of GI-tagged Golden Muga Silk

The Assam government has announced Mission Senehjori, a Rs 400-crore flagship initiative aimed at transforming the state into the global hub of its GI-tagged Golden Muga Silk by strengthening the entire silk value chain, promoting exports and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the three-year mission would be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The minister said the ambitious programme is designed to unlock the full economic potential of Assam's world-famous Golden Muga Silk and establish the state as the global centre for authentic Muga silk production and trade.

Mission Senehjori is expected to benefit nearly 2.6 lakh rearers, reelers, weavers and entrepreneurs by strengthening every stage of the value chain—from host plantation, seed production and silkworm rearing to reeling, weaving, branding, GI authentication, digital traceability, exports and market access.

As part of the initiative, the government will establish modern silk reeling infrastructure and organise producers into 1,180 Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs) and 30 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) by 2028 to improve production efficiency, market access and collective bargaining.

To promote silk tourism and value addition, the government will also establish a Muga Silk Tourism Park at Dhakuakhana with an investment of Rs 8.44 crore.

Additionally, a Muga Spun Mill at Dhemaji will be set up at a cost of ₹10 crore. The facility will convert silk waste into high-value spun Muga yarn, reducing wastage, creating employment opportunities and enhancing value addition within the sector.

The government said the mission aims not only to preserve Assam's unique silk heritage but also to strengthen exports, improve incomes of traditional silk workers and position Golden Muga Silk as a globally recognised premium product.