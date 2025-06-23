‘Rs 50 Lakh public money for minister’s private dairy’: Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of favouritism

A controversy has erupted in Assam after a state minister allegedly received Rs 50 lakh in taxpayer funds for his private dairy farm through a government scheme, prompting sharp criticism from the opposition Congress.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi attacked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, alleging systematic favouritism in the distribution of government benefits. The dispute centres on what Gogoi described as the Chief Minister's dismissive response to questions about the funding.

"Rs 50 lakh of tax payer money was handed to a minister for his private dairy farm in Assam. The Chief Minister's brazen response? 'What will they do after losing power?'" Gogoi posted on social media platform X.

The Congress leader accused the state government of a pattern of preferential treatment, claiming that those with political connections receive disproportionate benefits while genuinely needy beneficiaries are sidelined. According to Gogoi, this represents a fundamental failure of the schemes designed to support vulnerable populations.

"This isn't the first time those close to this government have reaped outsized benefits. Meanwhile, those who truly need support - first-generation entrepreneurs, small farmers, the poor and marginalised are left fighting for their rightful share, excluded from schemes meant to uplift them," he stated.

Gogoi characterized the incident as a violation of public trust, arguing that it demonstrates misuse of government resources for personal gain. He accused the Sarma administration of treating political power as personal privilege rather than public responsibility.

"This is not governance, but rather a betrayal of the oath of office. Public money is misused to secure private futures, and power is treated as entitlement, not responsibility," he added.

The timing of the controversy coincides with the state's preparation for Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual religious celebration. On Sunday, Chief Minister Sarma announced the beginning of the festival honoring Maa Kamakhya, expecting spiritual leaders and devotees from across India to gather at Nilachal Hills.