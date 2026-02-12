Rs 500 crore defamation row: Court summons Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel, Jitendra Singh on Assam CM's land allegations

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh have been directed to appear before the court on March 9 in connection with allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma illegally owns 12,000 bighas of land.

The development was shared by Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia, who stated that the Chief Minister had challenged the three leaders to substantiate their claims and sought damages of Rs 500 crore if they fail to provide proof.

The allegations were reported in a news publication on February 5, accusing the Chief Minister of possessing illegal land property. In response, Sarma approached the court, terming the claims defamatory and baseless.

After reviewing and verifying the documents placed on record, Honourable Justice Nayan Jyoti Sarma granted an ad interim stay order in favour of the Chief Minister. The court has restrained the three leaders from making further statements or allegations concerning Sarma and his property until further orders.

Notices have also been served to Jayanta Barua, owner of the newspaper that carried the report, along with the publisher and the staff reporter concerned. They too have been directed to appear before the court on March 9 and present evidence supporting the published allegations.

The court has further imposed restrictions on publishing additional reports alleging illegal land ownership by the Chief Minister until the matter is adjudicated. The case will be taken up for further hearing on March 9.