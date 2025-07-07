Rs 5,000 crore push to transform northeast waterways: Sarbananda Sonowal unveils visionary maritime blueprint

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, unveiled a series of ambitious infrastructure and skill development initiatives backed by a Rs 5,000 crore investment. The multi-pronged strategy seeks to develop the inland waterways, enhance maritime logistics, and create employment opportunities for thousands in the region.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sonowal underscored the government's focus on leveraging the untapped potential of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers to establish a robust waterways network. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, we are witnessing an unprecedented transformation in India’s maritime sector. The Northeast will no longer be landlocked—it will be India’s gateway to Southeast Asia,” said the Union Minister.

Maritime skill training for 50,000 youth

Over the next decade, 50,000 youth from the Northeast will receive maritime skill training through institutions such as the Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Guwahati and an upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh, to be built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, potentially creating 500 jobs annually.

Kaladan Project to Be Fully Operational by 2027

Sonowal confirmed that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, a key initiative under the India-Myanmar Friendship Treaty, will become fully operational by 2027, drastically improving trade and strategic connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Rs 610 Crore Investment in Dredgers for All-Weather Waterways

To ensure year-round navigability, 10 advanced amphibian and cutter section dredgers will be deployed across Northeast rivers at a cost of ₹610 crore.

100 Barges by 2025 on NW2 and NW16

A global maritime logistics major will operate 100 barges by 2025 on National Waterways 2 (Brahmaputra) and 16 (Barak), boosting regional cargo movement.

Water Metro Projects in Guwahati, Tezpur & Dibrugarh

Feasibility studies have been completed for Water Metro services in the three cities, aiming to enhance urban water transport infrastructure.

85 Community Jetties for Local Connectivity

The government will develop 85 community jetties across the Northeast to strengthen local trade routes and community-based transportation.

Tourism & Cargo Jetties: ₹300 Crore Investment

Jetties for tourism and cargo will be developed at Silghat, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan, with ₹300 crore allocated to boost river-based tourism and freight services.

Lighthouses with IMD Forecasting Units

Lighthouses equipped with local weather forecasting units from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be established at Pandu, Tezpur, Biswanath, and Bogibeel, ensuring navigational safety and real-time climate updates.

₹1,000 Crore Projects in Progress

Over the past two years, projects worth ₹1,000 crore have been initiated in the inland waterways sector, including cargo terminals at Pandu, Dhubri, Jogighopa, Bogibeel, Badarpur, and Karimganj.

Kaladan: Gateway to Southeast Asia

The Kaladan Project, which connects Sittwe Port in Myanmar to Zorinpui in Mizoram, and further links to Tripura through Teknaf Port in Bangladesh, is set to reshape trade dynamics in the region. With reduced logistics costs and faster routes bypassing the Siliguri Corridor, this corridor will benefit not just Northeast India, but also Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

The project is strategically positioned to export goods such as rice, timber, seafood, and garments from Myanmar and import cement, steel, and other construction materials, marking a vital bilateral trade channel. “The goal is to empower the people of Northeast India through economic opportunities, world-class connectivity, and clean, sustainable transport infrastructure,” Sonowal stated. He added, “This integrated plan aligns with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Act East’ policy, ensuring that the Northeast emerges as a critical player in India’s global maritime ambitions.”