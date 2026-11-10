Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a caustic soda manufacturing plant involving an investment of Rs 501 crore will be set up in the state, a move expected to reduce the dependence of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on supplies from outside Assam.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of caustic soda in the refining process at NRL, stating that the refinery purchases thousands of metric tonnes of the chemical every year from sources outside the state.

“This will now be history,” the graphic shared by Sarma stated, referring to the proposed manufacturing facility.

The Rs 501-crore project is expected to ensure easier availability of caustic soda for industrial requirements, reduce logistics costs and create additional employment opportunities in Assam.

The proposed plant is also expected to contribute to revenue generation for the state government and support the development of new industries.

Promoting the project as a step towards expanding Assam's industrial base, the Chief Minister highlighted the potential for new business opportunities and greater industrial activity in the state.

However, details regarding the proposed plant's location, construction timeline, production capacity and implementing agency were not specified in the announcement.