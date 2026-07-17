Rs 5/litre subsidy boosts Assam's dairy sector: Himanta cites 54.65% rise in milk procurement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 17 said the state's Rs 5-per-litre milk production subsidy has significantly strengthened the dairy sector, leading to a sharp rise in milk procurement and farmer participation in cooperative societies.

Sharing the figures in a post on X, Sarma said milk procurement in the state has increased by 54.65 per cent, while membership in dairy cooperative societies has grown by 36.77 per cent since the introduction of the subsidy.

"Our Rs 5/litre subsidy has driven a 54.65% surge in milk procurement and a 36.77% increase in cooperative membership, significantly strengthening the dairy ecosystem," the chief minister posted.

According to the figures shared by the chief minister, the subsidy has encouraged greater participation of dairy farmers in cooperative societies while boosting milk procurement, a key indicator of dairy production and organised marketing.

The Assam government introduced the Rs 5-per-litre incentive to support milk producers, enhance farmers' incomes and strengthen the state's dairy value chain by encouraging cooperative-led milk collection and procurement.