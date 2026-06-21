Rs 72-crore Madhapur Railway Over Bridge inaugurated at Duliajan, boosting connectivity in Assam's Dibrugarh

The Assam Government on June 21 inaugurated the newly constructed Madhapur Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, a major infrastructure project built at a cost of Rs 72 crore.

Constructed under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the 830-metre-long bridge is expected to significantly improve road connectivity and ensure safer, smoother movement of vehicles in the region.

The new ROB will eliminate delays caused by railway crossing closures, reducing traffic congestion and improving travel efficiency for commuters and transporters alike.

Officials said the project will not only enhance road safety but also strengthen connectivity between key areas of Dibrugarh district, facilitating trade, transportation, and economic activities.

The bridge is expected to play an important role in supporting the socio-economic development of the region by improving accessibility and easing the movement of people and goods.

The inauguration marks another milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to modernize transport infrastructure and improve public connectivity across Assam.