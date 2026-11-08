Gossaigaon Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Kokrajhar district is set to undergo an infrastructure upgrade with a total expenditure of Rs 8 crore, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said in a post on X.

Established in 1947 under the leadership of late Tara Charan Majumdar, the institution is one of the historic educational establishments in the Gossaigaon region. It was provincialised on April 1, 1964, and upgraded to the Higher Secondary level in 1991.

Spread across 16 bighas, the school currently has around 1,490 students and offers education from Ka Shreni to Class 12, with Arts as its only Higher Secondary stream. The institution is supported by 45 teaching staff and five non-teaching staff.

Over the decades, the school has contributed to the educational, social and intellectual development of the region and has produced alumni who have made their mark in literature, culture and politics.

The infrastructure upgrade is aimed at improving facilities at the institution, which has a long-standing place in the educational history of the region.