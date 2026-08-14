Rs 88 crore heroin seized in Guwahati’s Six Mile, one peddler arrested

In a major anti-drug operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized around 10 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 88 crore from the Six Mile area of Guwahati.

The heroin was reportedly recovered from a bag kept inside an almirah at a flat in Om Residency, Chachal, where the accused had allegedly been staying.

Police arrested a suspected drug peddler identified as Hardeep Singh in connection with the seizure.

The operation was carried out by the STF based on specific intelligence inputs. The seized contraband has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the heroin and identify other members of the suspected drug trafficking network.