Rs 93.08 lakh cash, gold ornaments seized in cyber fraud crackdown in Assam's Tupamari

Assam Police seized Rs 93.08 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, bank documents and ATM cards during a search operation at a residence in 3 No. Tupamari village under the Tupamari Police Outpost in Assam's Boko-Chaygaon area on Sunday, September 13.

The operation was conducted following credible inputs about the alleged activities of a suspected cyber fraudster. The search was carried out under the leadership of Jankishore Gogoi, CDSP, Boko-Chaygaon Co-District, along with SI Champak Kalita, in-charge of Tupamari Police Outpost, and SI Harjit Das, officer-in-charge of Nagarbera Police Station.

Police searched the premises of suspected accused Sanowar Hussain, son of Robiul Hussain. Hussain was not present during the operation, while his wife, Saheda Ahmed, was apprehended from the premises.

According to police, ₹93,08,200 in cash was recovered along with gold ornaments, a Bolero vehicle and a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Officers also seized 70 PM Ujjwala cards, ATM cards issued by different banks and several bank passbooks.

The recovery of a large amount of cash along with multiple bank-related documents and ATM cards has prompted police to examine possible financial links to cyber fraud. Investigators are verifying the source and ownership of the recovered cash and valuables and examining the financial transactions associated with the seized bank accounts and cards.

The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and in accordance with due legal procedure. Police are continuing the investigation to determine whether the suspected activities are linked to a wider cyber-fraud network.

Jankishore Gogoi said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in cyber fraud and those facilitating such activities. He also appealed to the public not to share bank accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks or other financial instruments with other persons and urged citizens to report suspicious cyber-fraud activities to the police.