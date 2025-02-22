Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Assam for a five-day visit as part of the organisation’s ongoing centenary celebrations. His tour, known as Prabas, commenced on February 21 and will continue until February 25, focusing on interactions with RSS volunteers and discussions on key societal issues.

Upon his arrival at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Friday evening, Bhagwat proceeded to Sudarshanalaya in Guwahati’s Barbari locality, where he will reside during his stay. His engagements will include addressing RSS karyakartas (volunteers) and a select gathering on five pivotal themes for social transformation—social harmony, civic duties, environmental protection, selfhood, and family values (Kutumba Prabodhan).

As part of his itinerary, Bhagwat will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today to attend a programme organised by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti. On Sunday, he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a Bouddhik programme at South Point High School in Saukuchi, where thousands of RSS volunteers are expected to participate. Additionally, he will hold discussions with Sangh Pracharaks and other dignitaries in the city.

Following his Assam visit, Bhagwat will travel to Arunachal Pradesh on February 26 for the next phase of Prabas.

RSS Centenary Celebrations and Expansion

Prior to his Assam tour, on February 20, Bhagwat inaugurated the new RSS headquarters, Keshav Kunj, in New Delhi. Addressing attendees at the Pravesh Utsav programme of the renovated office, he underscored the need for the organisation’s work to reflect the grandeur of its new premises.

"The magnificence of this office should symbolize the magnitude of the Sangh's mission, and its essence must be upheld here. Our circumstances have changed, but we must remain steadfast in our direction," Bhagwat stated.

The newly reconstructed RSS headquarters spans 3.75 acres and comprises three 12-story buildings—Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana, housing approximately 300 rooms and offices.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS will mark its centenary in 2025. The organisation formally began on September 27, 1925, when Hedgewar announced its establishment at his residence.