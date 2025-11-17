RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Assam for two-day visit amid centenary celebrations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Assam on Monday, November 17, for a two-day visit, marking an important leg of the organisation’s centenary celebrations.



Upon landing at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Dr Bhagwat proceeded directly to Sudarshanalaya at Barbari, where he is expected to take part in a series of internal discussions and engagements with RSS functionaries.



The visit holds special significance as the RSS commemorates 100 years of its establishment, with Dr Bhagwat travelling to Assam to oversee related programmes and connect with the organisation’s workers in the state.



This is Dr Bhagwat’s second visit to Guwahati this year. In February, he spent five days in the city, during which he held extensive interactions with karyakartas on key organisational matters. During that visit, he also addressed a meeting of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti at IIT Guwahati.



Additionally, the RSS Chief attended a Bouddhik (intellectual) session at South Point High School in Saukuchi, drawing the participation of thousands of RSS volunteers.



Dr Bhagwat’s ongoing visit is expected to include strategic meetups and internal reviews as part of the centenary observances.