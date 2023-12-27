RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today arrived in Assam's Dibrugarh, from where he proceeded to the river island of Majuli.

The RSS chief is scheduled to visit the Uttar Kamalabari Satra where he would be meeting the Satra heads.

Bhagwat is scheduled to spend the night tomorrow at Majuli and then head back to Kolkata via Dibrugarh on Friday.