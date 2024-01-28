The Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh is set to host the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders on January 28. This conference, organized by the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), is a prestigious gathering that brings together spiritual leaders and elders from various ancient traditions and cultures across the globe.

The ICCS, a non-political, non-religious, and non-profit socio-cultural forum with its headquarters in the USA, aims to foster cultural exchange and sustainable prosperity through this event.

The conference will be inaugurated today, and it is honored to have the presence of Mohan Bhagwat Ji, the RSS Sarsanghachaalak, as a distinguished guest. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, will also grace the opening ceremony.

The event promises to be a convergence of spiritual wisdom and cultural exchange, with an agenda that includes paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights focused on ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and the revival of traditions.

Approximately 300 participants from over 33 nations are expected to attend, highlighting the cultural diversity and unity represented by North East India. The conference will span from January 28 to February 1, 2024, and will feature a grand finale marked by a field tour to RIWATCH, where attendees will interact with local spiritual leaders.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will inaugurate the museum and the International House of Thoughts, with Dattatreya Hosable, Sar Karyavah RSS, present on January 31, 2024.

This event not only serves as a platform for sharing ancient indigenous wisdom but also aims at collaborative efforts towards global prosperity. It is a momentous occasion that underscores the importance of spiritual and cultural heritage in contemporary society.

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