RSS files police complaints against Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘poisonous snake’ remark made in Assam

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on April 8, filed complaints at two police stations in Assam against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks comparing the ideology of the RSS and the BJP to a “poisonous snake.”

According to RSS representatives, the complaints seek legal action over what they described as “derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive statements” made during an election rally in Nilambazar.

The organisation alleged that Kharge’s remarks were inflammatory and capable of inciting hostility and violence against its members and supporters. It further claimed that the statement could promote enmity between different communities and disturb public peace during the ongoing election period.

The complaints were filed by RSS North Assam secretary Khagen Saikia at Dispur Police Station and South Assam secretary Jyotsnamoy Chakraborty at Silchar Police Station.

The RSS also stated that the remarks may fall under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, citing concerns over alleged corrupt electoral practices and criminal intimidation.

Earlier, the BJP had also filed complaints over the same issue at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati and with the Election Commission.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections.