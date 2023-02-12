Newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on February 12 said that that he has never hankered after any position and that RSS has taught the party to work for the nation.

He said he was not aware of his appointment till the media and party leaders started calling him in the morning.

The BJP leader said that Prime minister Narendra Modi had also called him a couple of days back and generally inquired how he was doing but there was no discussion about any new responsibility.

Kataria was first elected as MLA in 1977 and then in 1980.He has won all assembly elections since 1993.

“I was an RSS worker. During the Emergency, I was jailed.Later, the party fielded me in elections. I did not ask for any post and whatever I had was given by the party,” he said.

Congratulating Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his vast experience in public service will benefit Assam immensely.

"Looking forward to working with you to take our journey of progress further," he tweeted.

Assembly elections are due later this year in Rajasthan which has been voting into power the Congress and the BJP alternately in recent years.