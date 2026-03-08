RTI reveals over one lakh trees felled in Assam since 2016; experts raise ecological concerns

More than one lakh mature trees have been felled across Assam since May 2016 for various public and private development projects, according to information obtained through the Right to Information Act, raising concerns among environmental experts over the absence of ecological impact studies.



Data received from 15 forest divisions in response to queries sent to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests revealed that 1,06,896 full-grown trees have been cut during the period. The queries were forwarded to 43 wildlife and territorial divisions across the state, though several divisions did not provide complete information.



Responding to the findings, Assam Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the trees were felled out of “dire necessity” for development works such as highway expansion, oil exploration and infrastructure projects.

He cited the four-laning of National Highway-17 between Guwahati and Goalpara and the construction of the Darrang Medical College and Hospital as examples where large numbers of trees had to be removed. Trees were also cut for crude exploration by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Limited, he said.



The minister maintained that the government has taken steps to compensate for the loss of green cover by planting saplings under initiatives such as the Amrit Briksha Andolan, under which one crore saplings were planted in a single day. According to the government, more than 3.5 crore saplings have been planted in the past two years, with most divisions reporting over 70 per cent survival after proper care.



The RTI data also showed that over 26,000 trees were felled in notified forest areas, while the remaining were cut in non-forest locations. Nearly 84,000 trees were removed for government projects such as roads, bridges, flyovers, factories and buildings, including medical colleges and police battalions, while more than 10,000 trees were cut for private works.



Environmental experts, however, warned that comparing the felling of mature trees with the planting of saplings is ecologically misleading. Narayan Sharma said a fully grown tree represents decades of ecological value that cannot be replaced quickly.

He added that plantations often take decades to deliver comparable ecosystem services, even if the saplings survive to maturity.



Experts also expressed concern over the absence of ecological impact assessments despite large-scale tree felling. Minakshi Bora said not conducting systematic studies to evaluate ecological impact is scientifically worrying.



Without such assessments, cumulative damage to local biodiversity, microclimate and ecosystem services may remain unnoticed until the effects become severe and difficult to reverse, she said.