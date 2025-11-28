Ruckus in Assam Assembly as tea sector debate sparks walkout and 20-minute adjournment

The Assam Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Friday during a discussion on the agriculture and tea sectors, forcing Deputy Speaker Numal Momin to adjourn the House for 20 minutes.

The debate began with a Private Member’s Resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, who raised concerns over persistent issues affecting the state’s agriculture sector.

Saikia argued that agriculture in Assam continues to suffer from low productivity, lack of a clear business policy, recurring floods and the absence of digital market linkages for farmers.

Turning to the tea industry, he claimed that the sector has not received any meaningful special incentives from the government, despite being a crucial pillar of the state’s economy.

Responding to the resolution, Commerce and Industry Minister Bimal Borah outlined various initiatives undertaken for the tea sector, including export incentives and welfare schemes for workers and their families.

However, his detailed reply stretched to nearly 30 minutes, prompting the Chair to repeatedly urge him to conclude. Saikia objected, alleging that his specific questions were not being addressed, and eventually staged a walkout in protest.

After Saikia left the House, Borah remarked that the Congress “does not have the patience to listen to affairs of the tea garden workers” and treats them merely as a vote bank. The remark angered Congress legislators, who rose to their feet in sharp protest.

Saikia soon returned to the House and joined his colleagues in challenging the government’s claims and demanding clarity on its initiatives for the tea sector.

With the protests escalating and order breaking down, Deputy Speaker Numal Momin adjourned the Assembly for 20 minutes.

The chaotic scenes underscored the deep political divide over the state’s handling of Assam’s vital agriculture and tea industries.