As the gas blow out in the Rudrasagar field in Assam's Sivasagar district continues, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged for a "more proactive" approach by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

In this regard, CM Sarma wrote to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. Taking to his microblogging site X, he stated, "Conveyed our concerns regarding the Barichuk Gas Blowout incident to Union Minister Hardeep Puri. I have requested him to direct ONGC to step up well control efforts in mission mode so that the situation doesn't aggravate further."

The Assam CM also highlighted that the state government is providing all necessary relief to the affected people, but added, "The State Govt is providing all necessary relief to the affected people at this hour, but a more proactive approach is needed from ONGC to mitigate this situation and restore normalcy."

Earlier on Friday, gushes of gas were seen erupting from the Well RDS-147 of the ONGC's Rudrasagar field. On Saturday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) took operational control of Well RDS 147 in its Rudrasagar field in Sivasagar, Assam, to control a gas blowout.

Around 330 families have been evacuated and are being supported by the state government with relief and safety measures, with the CM adding that local people think that ONGC is not doing enough to contain the blowout.

"Over 330 families have had to be evacuated and are being supported...while the district administration and state agencies are fully engaged on the ground, I am constrained to convey that the local perception is one of inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC's response. Unlike previous incidents handled with a war-like footing, the current approach appears procedural and lacking in visibility," Sarma said in the letter to Union Minister Puri.

Highlighting the distress faced by the locals in the area, CM Sarma added, "Despite ONGC's ongoing well control efforts-such as water blanketing, high volume mud pumping, and junk shots, pressure continues to persist and the well remains active. The prolonged nature of the incident is causing considerable distress in the surrounding villages."

CM Sarma had visited the affected area and the relief camps set up on June 16, and had assured the people that their concerns would be addressed. "I urge you to kindly direct ONGC to reinforce its technical and leadership presence on-site, adopt a more mission-mode approach, and step up engagement with the affected communities to restore confidence and bring the situation under control at the earliest."

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed and provided an update on the incident that took place at well number RDS-147 of ONGC's Rudrasagar field, saying that "gas flow has continued for the past 4 days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well."

Hardeep Puri also added that the high-tech method, such as 'junk pumping', is being deployed and "ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts."