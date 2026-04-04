“Rupam Roy is BJP’s candidate, not BPF”: Youth leader Prithiraj Narayan Dev Mech alleges political strategy in Assam's Kokrajhar

Youth leader and candidate from Baokhungri constituency Prithiraj Narayan Dev Mech on April 4, made a sensational claim, alleging that Rupam Chandra Roy, projected as a BPF candidate, is in fact a BJP-backed candidate as part of a “political strategy”.

Addressing a press conference, Mech claimed that the BJP has strategically fielded Rupam Chandra Roy under a different banner to gain electoral advantage.

“This is a complete political game. Rupam Chandra Roy is not a BPF candidate; he is actually BJP’s candidate,” Mech alleged.

He further clarified that his contest is not against parties like BPF, BJP or UPPL, but specifically against Roy. “I am not fighting BPF, BJP or UPPL, I am only contesting against Rupam Chandra Roy,” he said.

Mech also alleged that Roy is an outsider and claimed that the Koch-Rajbongshi community would not support him on the basis of regional identity.

The remarks have added a fresh political dimension to the contest in the Baokhungri constituency ahead of the upcoming Assam elections.