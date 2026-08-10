Rupohihat police seize seven suspected smuggled cattle during raid in Assam's Nagaon

In another crackdown on suspected cattle smuggling, Rupohihat police seized seven cattle during a raid at Rupohi New Market in Nagaon district.

The cattle were reportedly recovered from the residence of a butcher identified as Hussain Ali. Police said the suspect fled from the spot after getting information about the raid.

The latest seizure comes amid a growing number of alleged cattle-smuggling incidents being reported across Assam in recent months. Police and other enforcement agencies have been stepping up operations in several districts, leading to the seizure of cattle and the detention or arrest of suspected smugglers.

The repeated incidents have also brought renewed attention to the illegal transportation of cattle through Assam, particularly along routes connecting different districts and neighbouring states.

In the latest case, Rupohihat police have taken the seized cattle into custody and launched an investigation to establish their source, intended destination and the possible involvement of a wider network.

Authorities are also examining whether the recovered cattle were being transported in violation of existing laws and regulations. Further action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.