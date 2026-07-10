Rupsi Airport set to become Lower Assam's gateway to Bhutan, Bangladesh

The Assam government on July 10 announced major initiatives to strengthen the state's aviation infrastructure, including the proposed Rs 2,134-crore Greenfield Airport at Doloo in Silchar and the phased expansion of Rupsi Airport to improve regional and international connectivity.

Presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Greenfield Airport at Doloo is being developed in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The minister said the project, estimated to cost Rs 2,134 crore, is currently under the consideration of the Public Investment Board (PIB). The Assam government is actively facilitating all necessary requirements to ensure the project commences at the earliest.

"The Government, in partnership with the Airports Authority of India, is taking forward the Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar. We are extending all support for its early commencement," Baruah said.

The Finance Minister also announced that the government will support the phased expansion of Rupsi Airport in western Assam.

Under the revised master plan, Phase I will upgrade infrastructure to enable all-weather ATR-72 aircraft operations, while Phase II will facilitate the operation of Airbus A320 aircraft, significantly enhancing the airport's capacity.

Baruah said the expansion will strengthen air connectivity in western Assam and boost trade, tourism and economic opportunities in the region.

He added that Rupsi Airport is expected to emerge as a key aviation hub connecting Lower Assam with West Bengal, Meghalaya, and neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh, improving regional connectivity and supporting cross-border economic activities.