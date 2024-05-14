Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 14 expressed displeasure after seeing former IAS officer VK Pandian holding the mike to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, "I am very sad that Pandian ji is holding the mike of the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha. Did the Chief Minister not see this talent in any youth of Odisha?

The Chief Minister continued to critique Odisha CM stating that whatsoever the 'gathbandhan' maybe, holding of the mike will be entirely of Naveen Patnaik's choice.

Sarma emphasized the significance of the Indian Constitution, attributing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) consistent alignment with a substantial parliamentary majority to its commitment to safeguarding and uplifting marginalized communities while ensuring national security. The symbolic figure of 400 elected representatives, he iterated, is instrumental in fortifying India's position as a global leader and advancing its prosperity.

Drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and historical luminaries, Sarma hailed Modi as a transformative figure, evoking the tradition of visionary leaders throughout Indian history, such as Swami Vivekananda, Lachit Barphukan, and Mahatma Gandhi, who propelled the nation forward.

Sarma underscored the enduring relevance of Sanatan principles embedded within India's ancient civilization, highlighting the cultural ethos that underpins the Constitution's original sanctity. He posited that safeguarding these principles is intrinsic to preserving the nation's essence.

While critiquing the Congress party, Sarma alleged its repeated amendments to the Constitution for self-serving purposes, citing the Emergency era as a prime example. In contrast, he lauded the BJP's utilization of constitutional provisions to enact transformative measures, including the revocation of Article 370 to integrate Kashmir, the Women's Reservation Bill to empower women, and initiatives aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of marginalized communities.