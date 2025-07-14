Gauhati University alumnus, who lost both legs in Kannur political violence, nominated to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Sadanandan Master, a Kerala native and alumnus of Gauhati University, to the Rajya Sabha. His journey from a brutal victim of political violence to a national legislator is both harrowing and inspiring.

Sadanandan’s father was a committed communist, which initially led him to join the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M). However, disillusioned by what he perceived as the group’s anti-national stance, opposition to Hindu values, and disruptive behaviour, Sadanandan distanced himself from the organization in the 1990s and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 1994, political tensions in Kerala escalated when, according to reports, CPI(M) cadres allegedly launched a violent crackdown on RSS workers in certain areas. In one such incident, Sadanandan was brutally attacked—his legs were amputated as a result of the assault. Around 1,500 RSS-affiliated individuals were reportedly targeted during that wave of violence.

Despite the trauma, Sadanandan Master continued his social and ideological work. Today, after decades of resilience and public service, he has been nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha, a move widely seen as a recognition of his sacrifice and commitment.

His nomination has drawn strong emotional reactions, especially among those who see in him a symbol of survival, ideological conviction, and national service.