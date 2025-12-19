Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad begins action against absconding accused from Assam’s Dhubri

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified its action against alleged anti-national elements by initiating proclamation proceedings against absconding accused Sadiq Ali, also known as Sadiq Shaikh, a resident of Dhubri. The move signals imminent attachment of his properties if he fails to surrender within the stipulated time.

According to officials, a joint team of the ATS and the Uttar Pradesh Police, with assistance from local police, carried out a targeted search operation at Takimari village in Dhubri district. The search was conducted at the residence of Sadiq Ali, son of Muktal Mandal, who has been evading arrest since 2022.



Following the operation, authorities executed a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Notices were pasted on the accused’s residence and at prominent public places in the village. A public announcement (munadi) was also made to formally inform residents about the legal proceedings against the accused.



The case pertains to Case Crime No. 04/2022, registered at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow. Sadiq Ali is accused of being involved in activities deemed prejudicial to the security of the state and the nation. Despite sustained efforts by the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he has remained untraceable.



The court has directed the accused to surrender before the ATS/NIA court or the investigating agency on or before January 13, 2026. Officials said that failure to comply will trigger proceedings under Section 83 of the CrPC, enabling the attachment and confiscation of all movable and immovable properties belonging to the accused.

Security agencies have appealed to the public to share any information related to Sadiq Ali’s whereabouts, as efforts to apprehend the fugitive continue to be stepped up.