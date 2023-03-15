All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe on March 14 targeted the BJP government and alleged that the saffron party looted the country with the core technique of 'We two and our two module'.

The Congress leader who was speaking at a 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' programme in Kamrup district, Assam, further alleged that the saffron party has adopted a 'Panch Pandava' module which consists of PM Modi, Amit Shah, CBI, ED and NIA.

AICC Secretary Sathe alleged, "Narendra Modi launches a war against everyone in the opposition who speaks out against the BJP. Modi, however, told in the Parliament that he has been fighting against everyone alone on behalf of the BJP, but this is completely untrue. The BJP has adopted the 'Pancha Pandava' policy and silenced its anti-BJP voices and the Pancha Pandavas are Modi himself, Amit Shah, CBI, ED and NIA. The BJP has even filed 320 chargesheets to suppress the incumbent Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed."

"Present BJP government has looted the country with the core technique of 'We Two and Our Two' module, which is Amit Shah and Narendra Modi and their corrupted partners Ambani and Adani", alleged AICC Secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe further.

During his speech in the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' programme organized by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at Hatipara village under Chaygaon Constituency on March 14 evening, AICC Secretary Sathe alleged that due to Adani's fraud company, people of the India lost their money which they saved in SBI and LIC of India.

Sathe also alleged that Modi and Shah pressured the SBI and LIC of India to buy Adani's false company shares, and now the scam has come to the light and people may have lost their own money.

Congress party has recently started the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' rallies in Assam after Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' completion.

As a part of this programme, Kamrup District Congress Committee organized the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' rally in collaboration with Goroimari Block Congress and Majortop, Batahidia and Asolpara Mandal Congress Committee.

In this regard, hundreds of Congress supporters and members took out a bike rally from Chaygaon to Hatipara Gaon Panchayat Playground.

AICC Secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe, Sarukhetri MLA Jakir Hussain Shikdar, Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and many other Congress leaders took part in the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' programme.

Meanwhile, Sarukhetri MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar also reacts after he was forcefully out from the third day of the budget session of the Assam Assembly on Tuesday. Shikdar said that on third day, in the budget session, discussing about the Panchayat and rural development department, where he have raised a question that while 4 million job card beneficiaries should have been given daily jobs, instead of only 15,000 job card beneficiaries have been given daily jobs.

“So the Speaker of the Assembly threw me out of the budget session and by this way BJP led government try to stop my voice” alleged Shikdar.

Asking about the Mariani MLA rupjyoti Kurmi's statement regarding the HSLC exam's question paper leak that this is the opposition parties conspiracy, Sarukhetri Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Shikdar replied, “Kurmi is like a half crazy person, so we don't reply that kind of person's statement's”.

Chaygaon Constituency Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said that 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign is is an attempt to promote Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra's' feeling among public thus aiding in the fervour of embracing the Congress party in the Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections and put an end to the exploitation in the country.