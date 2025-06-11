Sahil Khan, a 27-year-old accused of defrauding numerous individuals, was arrested by Dispur Police during a raid on his luxury apartment in Kahilipara. Khan, who was on Dibrugarh Police’s most wanted list, allegedly swindled lakhs of rupees from victims through various fraudulent activities. His arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against fraud in the region.

Previously operating in Dibrugarh, Khan relocated to Guwahati, where he continued his deceptive schemes. His criminal activities include duping a businessman in Amingaon out of ₹78 lakh. Khan reportedly lived a lavish lifestyle, possessing several luxury vehicles and hiring a private security officer to pose as a high-ranking official. Such audacity highlights the extent of his deceitful operations.

The arrest followed a police operation triggered by suspicion over a vehicle without a number plate linked to Khan's apartment. During the raid, authorities confiscated a pistol, fake bank seals, and other suspicious materials. These discoveries point to Khan’s extensive fraudulent operations and deceptive practices. The confiscated items are crucial evidence in unravelling the full scope of his criminal network.



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The police action is part of broader efforts to dismantle Khan’s network, with further operations underway at multiple locations in Guwahati. Law enforcement aims to uncover the full extent of his operations and bring all involved parties to justice. This ongoing investigation is vital in preventing further fraudulent activities in the area.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on Khan’s activities to come forward to aid in the investigation. The case underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling sophisticated fraud networks. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

As investigations continue, community members remain vigilant, hoping for a swift resolution. The police’s decisive action is seen as a step towards restoring trust and safety in the affected areas, reinforcing the message that criminal activities will not go unpunished. This operation serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation in maintaining law and order.