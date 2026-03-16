Sahitya Akademi announces 2025 Awards: Sahaisuli Brahma wins in Bodo, Debabrata Das in Assamese category

The Sahitya Akademi has announced the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 across various Indian languages, recognising outstanding literary contributions from writers across the country.

In the Bodo category, noted writer Sahaisuli Brahma has been awarded for her novel Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathwn. The work has been widely appreciated for its literary depth and portrayal of social themes within Bodo literature.

In the Assamese category, Debabrata Das has received the prestigious award for his novel Karhi Khelar Sadhu, which has been recognised for its narrative strength and contribution to contemporary Assamese writing.

The annual Sahitya Akademi awards are among the most prestigious literary honours in India, celebrating exceptional works published in the country’s recognised languages and promoting the richness and diversity of Indian literature.