Sahitya Akademi awardee named distinguished professor at Assam's Srimanta Sankaradeva University

Renowned Assamese writer and journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari has been appointed as a distinguished Professor of Practice at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University.

A recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, Pujari is widely regarded as one of the most popular writers of her generation. Her literary works, spanning fiction and essays, explore complex human relationships, social tensions, and themes of individuality and femininity.

Born in 1964, Pujari is also a prominent figure in Assamese journalism. She serves as the editor of Sadin and Satsori, and earlier gained recognition through her column Letters from Kolkata in Asom Bani. Her debut novel Hriday Ek Bigyapan marked the beginning of a celebrated literary career, while The Heart’s a Showbiz brought her widespread acclaim.

The appointment recognises Pujari’s immense contribution to Assamese literature and her influence as a leading literary voice. Known for her impactful storytelling and deep engagement with social themes, she has earned widespread acclaim in the literary community.

Her new role at the university is expected to enrich the academic environment, inspiring students and scholars alike with her experience, insight, and literary excellence.