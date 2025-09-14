“Salt on the wounds”: Gaurav Gogoi criticises PM Modi’s Manipur visit

Congress MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur on September 13, claiming the trip was aimed more at image-building than addressing the state’s challenges.

“PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is very unfortunate. He just goes there to improve his image rather than solve people’s problems. The way he only focuses on his image, he rubs salt on the wounds of people instead of applying ointment,” Gogoi told reporters on September 14.

The remarks came a day after the Prime Minister visited the state for the first time since the ethnic violence that erupted in 2023. Speaking at a public meeting in Churachandpur, Modi urged all groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards peace.

“I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children’s future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur,” Modi said.

Later, at Imphal airport, he described Manipur as a “land of hope” that had endured a painful period of unrest but was now witnessing positive change. “Ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai,” the Prime Minister said, stressing that peace accords with ethnic groups have bolstered stability in the state.

While Modi projected optimism about reconciliation and development, Gogoi argued that the visit lacked substance and failed to address the immediate concerns of displaced families and communities still reeling from the violence.