Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, in response to Sam Pitroda's remarks, asserted that Pitroda, being a non-resident Indian (NRI), lacks genuine ties with India as he has already departed the country.

Hazarika accused Pitroda of accompanying Rahul Gandhi to foreign nations with sparse audiences, where he criticizes India, implying a pattern of undermining the nation's image. Hazarika attributed this behavior to what he perceives as the Congress party's mindset.

Earlier, emphasizing the need for policy toward wealth redistribution, Pitroda spoke about on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

Sam Pitroda clarified his earlier statement on inheritance tax after it generated widespread reactions.

“I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kinds of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress," he wrote on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expressing confidence in the electorate's sentiments, Hazarika claimed that voters have resolved to re-elect Prime Minister Modi for a third term, citing discontent with the Congress. He predicted victory for the BJP in Nagaon and asserted that Pitroda's actions defy the principles of national freedom, branding him negatively as an NRI with a singular agenda to disparage India abroad alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Hazarika expressed certainty in the BJP's success, envisioning a sweeping victory with an expected tally of 400 seats in the elections. He reiterated his conviction that the BJP candidate would triumph in Nagaon, affirming a definitive defeat for the Congress.

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