Samagra Shiksha Assam has been awarded the prestigious 'Gold Award' at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for its pioneering project, Shiksha Setu Axom on July 9, under the category of "Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation." The award includes a certificate, a trophy, and a cash award of Rs. 10 lakh for the Department, as well as certificates for up to four team members, including the Project Head.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to celebrate the achievement. He posted on X, "Congratulations to Samagra Shiksha Assam for winning the 'Gold Award' at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for Shiksha Setu Axom! 🏆 This recognition highlights the Govt of Assam's dedication to digitizing services, enhancing transparency, and streamlining the education sector.”

The award will be presented during the 27th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG), scheduled to be held on August 8-9, 2024, at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The conference will see the confluence of various dignitaries and stakeholders in the realm of e-Governance.