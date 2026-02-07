Samajwadi Party steps up 2026 Assam poll push in Dhubri, calls for CBI probe into Zubeen Garg case

With an eye on the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday formally intensified its political campaign in Dhubri district, signalling a sharper electoral pitch built around opposition unity and demands for accountability on sensitive public issues.

Senior party leader Mahavir Singh, former National Secretary of the Samajwadi Party and the party’s in-charge for the Northeast, arrived in Dhubri to kick off the campaign. His visit was marked by meetings with local party workers and supporters, underscoring SP’s intent to strengthen its organisational presence across the district’s five Assembly segments.

During the visit, Singh was felicitated by Khagendra Nath Ray, the Samajwadi Party’s nominee for the Golakganj Assembly constituency. Addressing party cadres and the media, Singh outlined the party’s broader political strategy for Assam, reiterating its commitment to opposition coordination ahead of the 2026 polls.

“The Samajwadi Party’s objective is clear—to defeat divisive and communal forces in Assam. For that, unity among secular and democratic parties is essential,” Singh said, reaffirming SP’s continued strategic support to the Congress and other like-minded parties in the state.

In a significant political statement, Singh also raised concerns over the handling of a high-profile case linked to noted Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Describing Garg as a towering voice of Assam’s cultural conscience, Singh questioned the pace and direction of the ongoing investigation related to the matter.

The Samajwadi Party demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that an independent central probe was necessary to ensure transparency and public confidence. Singh said persistent public concerns warranted a thorough investigation beyond the scope of state agencies.

“The people of Assam deserve clarity and justice. A CBI inquiry is essential to bring out the truth and address lingering questions,” he said.

The Dhubri outreach marks a clear escalation in the Samajwadi Party’s Assam campaign, with the party seeking to combine alliance politics with regionally resonant issues as it positions itself against the BJP-led government in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.