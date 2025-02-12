In the wake of an ongoing controversy surrounding YouTuber, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina has taken down all episodes of the online reality show India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. The decision follows a viral incident in which Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark to a contestant, triggering a public outcry.

On his Instagram story, Raina expressed his regret over the incident, clarifying that the show’s intent was never to offend but to entertain. He assured his followers that he would fully cooperate with government agencies involved in the investigation. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle,” Raina said, adding, “I have removed all 'India’s Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, an award-winning creator, posed a shocking question to a contestant during the show: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?” The inappropriate comment quickly went viral, leading to widespread trolling and backlash.

In response to the incident, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned over 40 individuals, including both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, as part of an investigation into the matter. The cyber police registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act and issued notices to the show's producers, guests, and judges involved in the controversial episode.

The Cyber Department has also requested that all 18 episodes of the show be removed from social media platforms. Preliminary investigations suggest that vulgar and obscene language was used in multiple episodes, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the show.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Khar Police Station has filed a complaint by a local BJP functionary, and four individuals, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and Allahbadia's manager, have recorded statements in connection with the case.