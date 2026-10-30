‘Same date, two different eras’: Himanta Biswa Sarma contrasts 2008 blasts with Rs 1,800-crore cement project in Dima Hasao
Himanta Biswa Sarma will perform the Bhumi Pujan for a Rs 1,800-crore cement plant in Dima Hasao. He said the project symbolised Assam's shift from violence towards peace and development.
- Chief Minister contrasts the 2008 blasts with Assam's situation in 2026
- He described the October attacks as Assam's biggest terror incident
- State efforts focus on enabling peaceful lives and sustained growth
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that he was heading to Dima Hasao to perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Rs 1,800-crore cement manufacturing unit, describing the project as a symbol of the state’s transition towards peace, security and development.
In a post on X, Sarma drew a comparison between October 30, 2008, when a series of bomb blasts struck Assam, and the same date in 2026, saying, “Same date but two different eras. A new Assam has risen.”
The Chief Minister recalled the October 30, 2008 attacks, describing them as the biggest terror attack on Assam’s soil. He said the state had since been working towards creating an atmosphere where people could live peacefully and pursue growth.
Sarma said the cement plant, along with several other projects coming up across the state, was a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2008 attacks.
He added that Assam should no longer be held back by violence and instead move towards the vision of development and progress envisaged by its forefathers.
“Joi Aai Axom!” the Chief Minister wrote.
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