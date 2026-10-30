Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that he was heading to Dima Hasao to perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Rs 1,800-crore cement manufacturing unit, describing the project as a symbol of the state’s transition towards peace, security and development.

In a post on X, Sarma drew a comparison between October 30, 2008, when a series of bomb blasts struck Assam, and the same date in 2026, saying, “Same date but two different eras. A new Assam has risen.”

The Chief Minister recalled the October 30, 2008 attacks, describing them as the biggest terror attack on Assam’s soil. He said the state had since been working towards creating an atmosphere where people could live peacefully and pursue growth.

Sarma said the cement plant, along with several other projects coming up across the state, was a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2008 attacks.

He added that Assam should no longer be held back by violence and instead move towards the vision of development and progress envisaged by its forefathers.

“Joi Aai Axom!” the Chief Minister wrote.