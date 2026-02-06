Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 launched in Assam's Baksa to drive holistic development in key sectors

Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 was formally launched on February 6, at Adalbari Community Hall in Baksa district as part of the Aspirational District Programme of NITI Aayog.

The launch marks a renewed commitment for Baksa, an identified Aspirational District, to focus on achieving complete saturation of critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across priority sectors. The initiative aims to drive holistic development by targeting areas that significantly impact community well-being, with a particular focus on health, nutrition, education, and agriculture. The event attracted participation from district officials, public representatives, and department heads, highlighting the multi-sectoral approach underpinning the campaign.

The proceedings began with Additional District Commissioner Mustafa Salim Ahmed welcoming attendees and reflecting on Baksa’s developmental trajectory over the last two years. He outlined how the district had benefitted from the Aspirational District Programme and emphasised the necessity for coordinated departmental efforts. During his address, Mustafa Salim Ahmed stated, “he stated that Baksa had made significant progress across different departmental parameters and reiterated the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to ensure 100 percent saturation of the identified indicators.”

Additional District Commissioner Mustafa Salim Ahmed further underscored the importance of cross-departmental cooperation. Urging for unity among various line departments, he said, “He urged all line departments to work collectively so that the benefits of the scheme effectively reach the grassroots level.” This message was directed at ensuring that development interventions reach every section of the population.

District Commissioner Gautam Das later addressed the gathering, focusing on sustaining gains from earlier phases and the need for a mission-driven approach. According to Das, all departments have a pivotal role to play in ensuring the successful implementation of Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0. He highlighted that the renewed campaign would build on previous achievements, with a view to both preserving them and accelerating progress in areas where challenges remain.

BTC Secretary Manas Das, ACS, also spoke at the event. He reiterated the district administration’s resolve to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to meet the objectives of the programme. His remarks aligned with the broader aim of the campaign to enhance the effectiveness of development schemes through integrated planning and execution. The speeches from district leaders collectively set the tone for an inclusive and focused implementation drive.

Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 will focus on several key sectors. In health and nutrition, there is an emphasis on providing regular supplementary nutrition to children aged six months to six years under ICDS. The campaign also prioritises efficient measurement of children enrolled at Anganwadi Centres and ensures these centres are operational with functional toilets and access to safe drinking water. These measures aim to improve the nutritional standards and health outcomes for young children in the district.

In the education sector, the campaign is prioritising the availability of adequate toilet facilities for girls in schools. This forms a crucial part of the effort to promote a healthier and more supportive learning environment, while also addressing hygiene and gender-specific needs within educational institutions. Ensuring these facilities are in place is expected to contribute to better attendance and retention rates among female students.

For the agriculture and allied sector, Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 targets complete vaccination coverage of bovine animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). The district administration aims to achieve this within two and a half months, reflecting a focused effort to protect livestock health and bolster rural livelihoods. The launch event was witnessed by MCLA Diganta Goyari, former MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, and heads of departments, underscoring the collective commitment to the campaign’s objectives.