Sanatan Tariqapanthi community in Assam organises state body at Dhubri meet

The All Assam Sanatan Tariqa Unnayan Samiti was formed on January 27, during a general meeting held at Jhagrapar in Dhubri district to address the socio-economic and religious issues faced by the Sanatani Tariqapanthi community in Assam.

The community has an estimated population of around 20–22 lakh across the state, with nearly 22,000 members residing in Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) No. 8. Community leaders said that despite having a distinct cultural and religious identity, the group has been facing an identity crisis for decades.

According to speakers at the meeting, the community traces its ancestry to 14 families, including five Sistiya, four Qadriya, three Naqshbandi (Nakshabandi), and two Muzaddadiya families.

Participants highlighted several long-standing challenges, including educational backwardness, lack of access to healthcare, unemployment, agrarian poverty, and severe river erosion, particularly in Lower Assam districts.

A key concern raised was the absence of dedicated ‘Khankar’ (religious centres), which members said poses a serious threat to preserving the community’s spiritual practices. The Samiti has prioritised the establishment of such centres to protect its religious traditions.

During the meeting, a 41-member Assam State Central Committee was formed. Billal Hussain was elected President, while Suzaul Karim Ansari was appointed General Secretary. The organisation resolved to form district committees in all districts of Assam within the next week.

The meeting was attended by over 100 delegates from various districts, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

Addressing the gathering, President Billal Hussain said the community continues to remain socio-economically marginalised even decades after Independence. He added that the Samiti would work as a collective platform to demand recognition and urged the state government to set up a Sanatan Tariqapanthi Development Council to ensure targeted welfare and developmental support.