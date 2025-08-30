Gauhati University workshop at Madhupur Satra focuses on preserving Sanchiptiya manuscripts

A one-day workshop on the reading and preservation of ancient Sanchiptiya manuscripts was organised by Gauhati University in collaboration with Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, on August 30. The event brought together students, scholars, and religious leaders to deliberate on the future of these priceless texts.

The session featured Dr. Dhanjit Talukdar of Gauhati University, who provided expert guidance on the delicate art of handling and interpreting Sanchiptiya. His presentation highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of these centuries-old documents, which preserve a wealth of knowledge on Assamese and Vaishnavite traditions.

The event was further enriched by the presence of Satradhikars from Madhupur Satra, Haripur Satra, and Bhanu Kumari Satra. They were joined by a wide cross-section of the community, including Bhakats, Vaishnavas, and academics from Hatidhura College, Dhubri, and Baneshwar Sarathibala College, Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

This notable convergence of religious and educational institutions marked a historic step in the collective effort to safeguard the region’s heritage. With its focus on practical, hands-on preservation techniques, the workshop reflected a shared commitment to ensuring that these manuscripts endure for future generations—bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern scholarship to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Assam and its neighbouring regions.