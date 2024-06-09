In a disturbing incident that underscores the increasing frequency of uncontrolled dumpers in the state, a sand-filled dumper crashed into a house on the bypass in Khanapara city late last night.

Losing control, the dumper broke through the boundary wall of the house, causing significant damage. A scooter and a four-wheeler parked on the property were also heavily damaged in the incident.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the residents were indoors at the time of the accident.

This latest incident adds to the growing concern about the safety and regulation of dumpers on city roads.

Local authorities are being urged to take immediate action to prevent such occurrences in the future.