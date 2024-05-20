Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing critique of West Bengal's governance under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Kolkata on May 20.

Addressing an election rally, CM Sarma questioned the current state of the region, contrasting it with the historical and cultural landmarks that once defined West Bengal.

"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, what have you done to West Bengal?" Sarma asked. He reminisced about visiting significant sites like the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Museum and the Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir, which once attracted people to Bengal. "Now what will people come and watch, Sandeshkhali?" he added, referencing the area now notorious for its prominence in Google's search trends in India.

Sarma expressed concern that the Dakshineswar Kali Temple no longer symbolizes West Bengal's identity. "Today, 'Sandeshkhali' is the most popular word in India's Google search... Today, Dakshineswar Kali Temple is not the identity of West Bengal," he lamented. He urged Banerjee to ensure that Sandeshkhali does not become the defining feature of the state.

Reflecting on historical figures, Sarma remarked, "In our country, Aurangzeb was also born... but what happened... he is known not for good reasons."

Sarma went on to call upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to reconsider her alliances and prioritize the welfare of the nation. "I request West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee... you have time till 2 years after theLok Sabha elections... leave people like Shahjahan Sheikh... people of the country will not be afraid of people like him," he said.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: For every Aurangzeb, a Lachit Borphukan is born