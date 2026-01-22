Sandipan Garg, Shyamkanu Mahanta withdraw bail pleas in Zubeen Garg death case, court reserves orders for others

Legal proceedings in the case linked to the death of legendary Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg witnessed a significant development on Thursday, January 22, as two of the seven accused withdrew their bail petitions during a hearing at the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Guwahati. The court, meanwhile, heard the bail pleas of three other accused and reserved its verdict for January 30.

According to advocate Pradip Tamuli, counsel representing Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg chose to withdraw their bail applications during the course of the hearing.

Addressing media outside the court premises, Advocate Tamuli said the court conducted hearings on the bail pleas of Amritprabha Mahanta, along with Zubeen Garg’s bodyguards Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora. He added that the court also took note of the filing of charges in the case.

“The bail pleas of three accused were heard in detail today. Two others withdrew their petitions during the hearing. The court has reserved its order on the remaining bail applications and will pronounce its verdict on January 30,” Tamuli said.

He further stated that the public prosecutors had strongly opposed the bail pleas, as previously indicated. “The prosecution objected to granting bail. However, Amritprabha Mahanta’s counsel made a detailed submission, arguing that despite allegations of wrongdoing, she has fully cooperated with the investigation and sought bail on those grounds,” he said.

Reacting to the developments, Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction with the prosecution’s arguments. “I appreciated the submissions made by the public prosecutors. Two accused have withdrawn their bail petitions, and the pleas of three others have been heard. The final decision will now come on January 30,” she told reporters.

Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, also spoke to the media outside the court, echoing similar views and reiterating the family’s expectation that justice would be delivered through due legal process.