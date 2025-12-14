Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty elected first woman president of Press Club of India in historic win

Senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty has been elected as the President of the Press Club of India (PCI), becoming the first woman to hold the top post in the organisation’s 68-year history.

Barooah, a distinguished journalist from Northeast India, has also created history by becoming the first journalist from the region to be elected to the prestigious position. Her victory was decisive, with Barooah securing 1,019 votes, while her opponent Atul Mishra garnered 129 votes, reflecting strong support from the journalistic fraternity.

Following her election, Barooah expressed gratitude to her colleagues and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the journalist community. She emphasised the need for greater inclusivity, professional solidarity, and recognition of diverse voices within Indian media, stating that the Press Club must continue to remain a strong and independent platform for journalists across the country.

The outcome of the election is being widely hailed as a landmark moment for gender representation in Indian journalism, breaking long-standing barriers and setting a new precedent in one of the nation’s most influential press institutions.