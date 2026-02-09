Sanskrit is a language of the future: Assam Governor at Gauhati University lecture

Underscoring the contemporary relevance of India’s classical knowledge systems, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday, February 9 described Sanskrit as “not merely a language of the past, but a language of the future,” calling for its integration into interdisciplinary studies and modern academic discourse.

Addressing the Acharya Jogiraj Basu Memorial Lecture at Gauhati University, the Governor said Sanskrit embodies “wisdom, humanity and a pathway towards liberation,” and should not remain confined to textbooks or traditional curricula alone. He urged students and researchers to engage with Sanskrit as a living intellectual tradition capable of informing contemporary thought, ethics and scholarship.

The memorial lecture was organised by the Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, in collaboration with the Professor Umakanta Deva Sharma Foundation, at the Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall. The Governor attended the programme as Chief Guest, while Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta was present as a Distinguished Guest.

In his address, Prof. Mahanta reflected on core Upaniṣadic concepts such as Brahman, Māyā and Jīva, explaining how these ideas examine the perceived divide between the individual self and ultimate reality. He outlined the classical epistemological framework of śravaṇa (listening), manana (reflection) and nididhyāsana (deep contemplation), describing it as a disciplined intellectual journey from confusion to clarity. He noted that these traditional methods continue to hold relevance in modern academia by offering structured approaches to knowledge, experience and self-understanding.

The memorial lecture was delivered by Mahāmahopādhyāya Bhadreshdas Swami of the BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham, New Delhi, on the theme “The Aesthetic Beauty of Upaniṣadic Dialogue.”

On the occasion, Prof. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, National President of Sanskrit Bharati, was conferred the prestigious “Sanskrit Ratna” honour by the Professor Umakanta Deva Sharma Foundation, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the promotion and propagation of Sanskrit. Prof. Kameshwar Shukla, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, spoke on Prof. Pandey’s contributions and delivered the vote of thanks.

The event also saw the release of the Acharya Umakanta Deva Sharma Commemoration Volume, edited by Prof. Kameshwar Shukla. Scholars, teachers, researchers and students attended the programme, which highlighted the enduring relevance of Upaniṣadic thought in contemporary education and classroom discourse.