Assam unveils war memorial honouring 132 heroes of the Battle of Saraighat in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, March 4 inaugurated the Saraighat Rana Smritisaudh, a grand war memorial commemorating the historic Battle of Saraighat. The memorial, constructed at Panbazar along the banks of the Brahmaputra, stands as a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of 132 brave warriors who defended Assam against Mughal forces in the 17th century.

Engraved with the names of the fallen heroes and built in traditional Ahom architectural style, the memorial seeks to preserve Assam’s rich history for future generations. The structure not only honours the courage displayed during the Battle of Saraighat but is also envisioned as a vital research resource for scholars and history enthusiasts.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of remembering the state’s glorious past. He said the Smritisaudh reflects Assam’s enduring pride in its heritage and the sacrifices made to safeguard its sovereignty.

The Battle of Saraighat, fought in 1671 under the leadership of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, is widely regarded as a defining moment in Assam’s history, symbolising resistance and resilience. The newly inaugurated memorial pays homage to that epochal chapter, reinforcing cultural identity and historical consciousness.

On the same occasion, Sarma laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the Brahmaputra riverfront park as part of Phase III of the riverfront development project. With the completion of this phase, the area is expected to transform into a model recreational hub catering to both tourists and local residents.

Constructed over 2.5 acres of land at the premises of the old Deputy Commissioner’s office, the memorial and the expanded park are poised to significantly enhance the aesthetic appeal of Guwahati while promoting heritage tourism. The development aligns with the state government’s broader vision of integrating history, culture, and urban modernisation.

The inauguration of the Saraighat Rana Smritisaudh marks not only a tribute to Assam’s heroic past but also a forward-looking initiative to blend remembrance with revitalisation along the iconic Brahmaputra riverfront.