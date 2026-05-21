Saraighat bridge in Guwahati to remain closed for 8 hours tonight for emergency repair work

Vehicular movement on the Saraighat Bridge is set to remain completely suspended for eight hours on May 21 night to facilitate emergency repair work on the bridge deck near the Jalukbari end.

According to an official communication issued by the designated maintenance authority of Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway), a request has been submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kamrup and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, seeking approval for a complete traffic block on Bridge No. O (Saraighat Bridge).

The proposed traffic closure is scheduled from 10:00 PM on May 21 until 6:00 AM on May 22, during which repair work will be undertaken to address road deck damage that has reportedly emerged with the onset of the monsoon season.

Railway authorities said the maintenance requires deployment of machinery and cannot be safely carried out under partial traffic conditions.

Officials stated that the work has been deliberately scheduled during late-night and early-morning hours to minimise inconvenience to commuters and reduce disruption to public movement.

Authorities have also sought support from local police and traffic officials for diversion management and smooth implementation of the temporary closure. The maintenance team has assured that the bridge will be reopened immediately after completion of the repair work.

Commuters travelling between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect traffic diversions during the specified period.